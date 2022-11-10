ALL BETRAYERS, DISLOYAL MPs WILL BE REPLACED IN 2026 – FORMER PF SG MWILA.

FORMER PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the party will replace all disloyal parliamentary candidates in 2026 like the Mafinga member of parliament, Robert Chabinga.

Chabinga recently said President Hakainde Hichilema had a heart for Zambia, adding that if working with the Head of State would make him unpopular in his party, then so be it.

And in an interview, Wednesday, Mwila said Chabinga had every right to support President Hichilema but needed to understand that loyalty was important.

“The way the Bible is, between satan and God, you can only choose one, you can’t choose two. So in short, Chabinga has decided to work with their UPND, that is good for him. And this is not new, that is his personal decision and no one can stop him. But he should understand that loyalty in life is very important. And if he thinks UPND and Hakainde Hichilema are the ones who are going to solve these problems in his constituency, well and good. But I want to say that that is his personal opinion, that is his right, and it’s not new. We knew this a long time ago, so when we saw him on TV, we were not even surprised. If you remember, when Jesus Christ came, there’s only one person who betrayed Jesus, in politics it’s there,” Mwila said.

“And there are no permanent enemies in politics, so he has decided to go and it’s not new. As a party, we are very much aware that he had gone a long time ago, that’s why we are preparing ourselves for another candidate for 2026 as a party. We must be reminded that we are very much prepared, very much ready for that and anyone that is not loyal to the party, that is the route that the party will take, to find a candidate. And we know that there’s one or two who are betrayers and we have found candidates for them, one in Mafinga, the other one on the Copperbelt.

But the one in the Copperbelt looks like he wants to come back, he has seen that the UPND on the Copperbelt is not going anywhere, so we can give him a benefit of doubt. But these two, we are very much ready as a party, very much. They have the right to go and we are not even surprised, let them go.”

Mwila added that it was only Chabinga who thought President Hichilema had a heart for Zambians.

“That’s what he thinks, that’s not what the people of Zambia are thinking. If honourable Chabinga, that’s what he thinks, well and good for him, and we wish him well all the best. That’s the only response,” he said.

And Mwila wondered which economy the new dawn government was fixing when “things are getting worse every day”.

“Where are they fixing the economy? I don’t know. I don’t know whether these UPND leaders live in Zambia or they live outside Zambia. Because if surely they live in Zambia, they are supposed to know what people are going through. What economy are they fixing? Increasing fuel prices by K8, from K17 to K26, is that fixing the economy? Fixing the economy is about improving the lives of the Zambian people.

That a Zambian citizen is able to manage to buy a bag of mealie-meal, a Zambian citizen is able to have three meals a day. That’s why we are saying then all the Zambians will say the UPND are fixing the economy,” said Mwila.

“People don’t get money, there’s no money in circulation, where do they get money from? Nowhere. The mealie-meal prices they are talking about are still at K150, K160. The price of fertiliser, they said you will be buying at K250, at what price is fertiliser now? Things are getting worse every day. Anyone who is saying things are better than they were in PF is lying.

The only difference that you can see is that maybe we don’t have Kalimanshi on the cadres who were in the market and bus stations. That’s the only thing difference that I have seen. And as of late, people have seen that cadres are still coming back.”

(News Diggers)