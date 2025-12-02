ALL CATHOLIC CHURCH FAITHFULS IN POLITICS DEFEND THE DIGNITY OF THE CHURCH AS YOUR CALL TO CONSCIENCE AND MORAL COURAGE- Peter Nsama

By Peter K Nsama

ALL CATHOLIC CHURCH FAITHFULS IN POLITICS DEFEND THE DIGNITY OF THE CHURCH AS YOUR CALL TO CONSCIENCE AND MORAL COURAGE.





When the spiritual shepherds of our nation are mocked, insulted, or reduced to ridicule, it is not politics at play. This is a wound inflicted on the moral fabric of our society. No believer, regardless of political affiliation, should stand idle while sacred leaders are demeaned simply because they speak truth, offer guidance, or call for justice. Insults about one’s vocation, marital state, or personal life are not arguments. They are attacks on the very dignity of the Church.





To all Catholics, and especially those who belong to any political party, How can you stay silent when those who baptized you, named you in Christ, taught you the faith, nourished you with the Sacraments, counselled you in your struggles, cared for your education, prayed for your family, blessed your marriage, will comfort you in your sickness, and one day lay you to rest, are publicly humiliated?





This is not a matter of political strategy. This is a matter of reverence, gratitude, and moral responsibility.



We cannot claim to honour God while ignoring the humiliation of His servants. We cannot claim maturity while tolerating moral decay. We cannot claim faithfulness while watching the Church, our spiritual home, be used as a punching bag for public theatrics.





To the Christian community across all denominations: When the Church is disrespected, society loses its compass. When spiritual authority is mocked, public conscience grows numb. When believers become silent, darkness grows bold.





Now is the moment to rise not with anger, but with clarity, dignity, and courage. Rise to defend respect. Rise to protect moral order. Rise to reject insults and uphold the values that hold our nation together. Rise, because your silence today becomes your regret tomorrow





Do not trade your spiritual birthright for the comfort of political acceptance. Stand for truth. Stand for reverence. Stand for the Church. For when the Church falls silent, the nation drifts into moral night.