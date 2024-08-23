All contaminated Mealie Meal products will be publicly destroyed, with the media invited to witness the destruction – Thabo Kawana

STATEMENT BY MR. THABO KAWANA, PERMANENT SECRETARY- MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA

ON THE DETECTION OF AFLATOXIN LEVELS IN ANIMAL FEEDS, MAIZE GRAIN AND MEALIE MEAL IN ZAMBIA

Ladies and gentlemen,

Government would like to address the nation on concerns that have been raised following a press briefing by the Minister of Health on the detection of elevated aflatoxin levels in Maize grain, animal feed and mealie meal currently under discussion in the country.

Aflatoxins are a family of toxins produced by certain fungi or moulds that are found on agricultural crops such as maize, cassava, cotton seed, millet, rice, sorghum, sunflower seeds, wheat, peanuts and ground nuts. The fungi that produce aflatoxin can contaminate crops in the farm, at the point of harvesting and during storage, especially following prolonged exposure to a high-humidity environment, or to stressful climate change conditions such as drought. Naturally the fungi or moulds grow in the soil, decaying vegetations, hay and grains. The favourable condition for the fungi to produce aflatoxins is high moisture content (above 7%) and temperatures ranging from 13 °C to 40°C. The presence of the fungi in the food doesn’t always signify the harmful levels of aflatoxin but it could mean that the risk is high. This means that aflatoxins may be present in these food products consumed on a daily basis but the health risk only occurs when exceeding acceptable levels.

Aflatoxins above acceptable levels are a health risk to both humans and animals. In animals, high levels of aflatoxins can cause sudden death. It is important to mention that dogs are more susceptible to aflatoxin toxicity; that is 4 times more susceptible than pigs and 6 times more susceptible than cattle. In humans, chronic low-level exposure to aflatoxin increases the risk of liver inflammation and that of liver cancer. Ingestion of high levels of aflatoxin exposure can lead to acute liver damage, especially in those with low immune system suppression, and other chronic health issues. Adults are more tolerant to aflatoxins than children.

The robust surveillance system detected the alarming number of dogs that died due to suspected feed contamination. Post-mortem examinations conducted on the deceased dogs also confirmed aflatoxin toxicity, and laboratory results revealed these findings.

The Ministry of Health through its disease surveillance and intelligence wing the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) convened a multisectoral one health team of experts who conducted field investigations and sampling of animal feed, maize grain and mealie meal. This investigation commenced on June 2024 after public alert noticed of sudden death among domestic dogs. This investigation is currently ongoing and we are gathering more information.

This was essential because many milling companies produce products for both human and animal consumption. The team was tasked to collect samples and submit for analysis to the National Food Laboratory and the Zambia Bureau of Standards laboratories. Laboratory results from some of the sampled batches of animal feed maize grain and mealie meal confirmed presence of aflatoxin levels exceeding acceptable levels (For our region the acceptable range is below 10 parts per billion).

Of the samples so far tested, the following brands have been found with elevated levels of aflatoxin:

Pembe – Roller Meal, number 3 meal

Africa Milling – Roller meal and breakfast

Farm Feed – Super Dog meal

Shabco Milling

Continental Milling

Girad Milling

Busu Milling

Star Milling

Government would like to inform the nation that we have collected samples from all millers and results will be communicated to public as soon as we have them on an ongoing basis. Please note that, of the samples so far tested, not all batches were found to be positive and some were negative. So all batches associated to positive tests have been withdrawn and quarantined.

The presence aflatoxin levels in products intended for human consumption is of great concern. However, the public must know that the act of boiling food destroys over 90% of aflatoxins. In Zambia most of the preparation of foods that are contaminated with aflatoxins require boiling before eating. Government recognises the health implications for our population once exposed to aflatoxin. Hence, the Government has immediately instituted the following control measures:

Batches affected and positive have been identified and companies affected notified. The public must be informed that affected companies have fully cooperated with the authorities. Immediate seizure notices have been issued to the affected companies to withdraw all affected batches from the market. All affected batches of maize grain, dog food and maize meal have been recalled from the market and quarantined to safeguard consumers. All these contaminated batches will be publicly destroyed. The sampling efforts have been extended to other parts of the country to ensure comprehensive monitoring and control and to prevent further contamination of the food supply chain. Surveillance has continued to others parts of the country to strengthen prevention and control. Education and awareness creation especially among farmers and millers on proper storage and processing to prevent aflatoxin contamination

The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely and enforce regulatory measures to protect the health and safety of our citizens and animals in order to ensure smooth facilitation of trade.

Thank you.