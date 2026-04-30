Pretoria Court orders Zambian govt to pay for new mortuary to keep Lungu’s body

The High Court of South Africa has set aside an order that was given to the Lungu family to take back the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Pretoria Court orders Zambian government to pay for new mortuary to keep Lungu’s body

THE Pretoria High Court has ordered the Zambian government to pay for a new mortuary where former president Edgar Lungu’s body will be kept until the legal dispute surrounding his remains is finally resolved.

The court has also set aside an earlier urgent order that had been granted on April 22, on how the late former president’s body is to be stored pending the outcome of an ongoing appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

According to the ruling delivered this afternoon, the body will remain under the custody of a designated mortuary in Pretoria East, with the costs to be fully covered by the Zambian government.

“By agreement between the Applicants and the Fourth Respondent the body of the Late President Edgar Lungu shall forthwith be placed in the care of AVBOB(Pretoria East), the costs of which shall be borne by the Government of Zambia,” said the court.

“In the event of refusal by AVBOB to accept the appointment, the court shall make the appointment of the mortuary. The order in paragraph 2 above shall operate pending the finalisation of the appeal under case number 1024/2025 in the SCA.”

The arrangement is temporary and will remain in place until the higher court makes a final determination on the matter.

The court further ruled that the Lungu family will continue to have access to the body in line with an earlier order issued in June, last year.

However, the court stressed that no other party will be allowed access unless a court order is obtained.

“Until the SCA makes its order in terms of clause 3 above, the First to Seventh Applicants shall retain their rights of access to the body as per the Court Order of Ledwaba AJP on 25 June 2025.”

“Any other person who wishes to access the body for any purpose shall first obtain a court order on notice to the Applicants,” read the judgement.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, April 30, 2026