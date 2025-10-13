All Eyes on Harare: Will Zimbabwe’s One Million Rise for Blessed Geza’s Big March?”



Harare is bracing for what could be one of the biggest public demonstrations in recent years — the so-called One Million Man March set for Friday, 17 October 2025, called by war veteran and outspoken activist Blessed Geza.





The big question now sweeping through political and social circles is: Will Zimbabweans turn up in their millions?





Geza, who has described the march as a “people’s call to reclaim the nation’s destiny,” is urging citizens from all walks of life youths, workers, war veterans, and the unemployed to take to the streets in a show of unity and strength.