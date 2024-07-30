All I see in my husband’s side chick is the K270 he gave her, Lusaka woman tells court



A 32-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka’s Lilanda compound has expressed disappointment and hurt after she discovered that her husband of 14 years was cheating on her with their neighbour.



With the current economy put into consideration, Gerald Muleya knew he had to make himself happy on a low budget so he cut off the expense of gas and Yango by making his next door neighbour his side chick.



Muleya’s only stress was probably mimicking Red Linso and Winston’s Love Yamuti song as all he needed was just to whistle, and an Olympic marathon would begin in the next bedroom outside his house.



The illegal love birds are reported to have become high time ‘unprofessional’ photographers as they would even take selfies together to document their adultery.



But his wife, Feyre Muleya was not as dumb as they thought. She suspected that her husband was cheating on her but was just not sure on who it was.



“In May, I finally got my suspicions right and discovered that my husband was actually dating our neighbour. So one day, I found her on the road, stopped her and decided to give her a sisterly advice to stop going out with married men because I have been through a lot with my husband,” shared Feyre.



However, the plaintiff in the matter, Mary Chazanga the alleged side chick who sued the owner of her soulmate for defamation of character said the advise that Feyre claims she gave her were actually insults of calling her a prostitute in public.



Chazanga had even denied eating her neighbour’s sacred bedroom ‘meal’, stating that she never dated Feyre’s husband.



So to resolve the matter, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga decided that the man in question, who was present in court after a court request answers some questions.



Contrary to Chazanga’s statement, Muleya who was honest enough and told the court that he was in a relationship with her, but that he stopped dating her in January this year.



“It’s a lie, I found out that they were actually dating in May this year because my husband had sent her money. That day, I felt bad because I needed to buy charcoal and relish at home as our three children were starving, but my husband said he never had money, to my surprise, he sent her a K270 while my children stayed hungry,” Feyre told the court.



In defense, Muleya said his girlfriend was sick, and as a caring ‘Zdaddy’ he thought it wise that he sent her a K270 to buy some apples, at the expense of his own children.



“I’m hurt and even now when I look at you all I am seeing is the k270 that he sent you because me and my husband have been through a lot, and l’m more disappointed in her mother because she knew what her daughter was doing, despite me trusting her as my own mother too,” said Feyre.



And Chazanga’s mother who was also present in court stood up to defend her daughter, stating that she was not in any relationship with Muleya.



Meanwhile, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga expressed deep concern about the behaviour being displayed, emphasising that it was a pattern passed down through generations.



She directly addressed the mother, highlighting her role in shaping her daughter’s character and the potential consequences of her actions.



“Let’s teach our children manners, these are generational curses, you are teaching your daughter bad manners and the day she will be sick, it will be you to nurse her because she doesn’t know these men she is sleeping with.”



“Your daughter is a woman and the way she is treating her fellow woman might come back to her. if her friend is crying, she should listen to her as her fellow woman. There is evidence, and as a mother I am very disappointed with you,” said Magistrate Mulenga.



Magistrate Mulenga further dismissed the case of defamation of character stating that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba July 30, 2024