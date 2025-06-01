All is set for  today’s bull auction at President HH’s Choma Farm.

All is set for today’s bull auction at President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s Choma Farm.



And President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the bull auctioning is meant to promote government’s desire to start exporting beef to neighbouring countries.





Meanwhile, Information and Media Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA, who is also Choma Central Member of Parliament says the President will first attend Church Service at Brethren in Christ Church at Choma Secondary school grounds scheduled to start at 08:30 hours before proceeding to the auction later in the day.





Mr. MWEETWA has invited all those who want such kind of empowerment to improve their cattle breeds to be at President’s Farm in Choma.



CREDIT:ZNBC