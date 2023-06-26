ALL OF A SUDDEN THE OPPOSITION ARE LECTURING ZAMBIANS ABOUT THE DEBT RESTRUCTURING AND NOT THE IMPORTANCE OF THE DEAL …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

It is sad that the private media houses were not the ones to carry the flag and imform the zambians the greatness of the the debt restructuring deal . The media in Zambia have the right to do business but the country must come first , it should not be because UPND is power , this country will always have a govt at every particular time . That is why the international media houses like CNN , ALJAZERA etc have grown their industry because of being assertive on global and national issues .

If some people are not going to change carreers , they may run politically insane because president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has intellectually retired the political old guards , which includes new opposition leaders who thought following what the former ruling party was doing politically against the head of state was the best way to create checks and balances in this nation .We don’t need to know what debt restructuring is now from the opposition , they should have been explaining it when the country defaulted or probably when the guys were borrowing carelessly , one of the former ministers of finance said zambia still had room to borrow beyond $14 billion dollars , and the opposition were busy telling the nation, it was impossible for president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to restructure the debt if he became president . What are they talking about when they have resorted to explain what is past and we are looking forward to the future ?.

What are they trying to mean ?, that president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has not done anything good for the country after sealing the debt deal ? ,when others failed and they were not concerned with the future effects on the country and the people . Zambians want the benefits that will come along with this advantage. We should be imagining in what state the country would have become after defaulting and failure to restructure the debt , this past election was a solution for the country . If we did not vote out the ones that are now debt lecturers zambians would have been blinded by propaganda , it is very important also among zambians to realise that in 2021 we saved the country from allowing the govt that was going to continue borrowing expensive foreign loans without parliamentary approvals.

Very recently the opposition were saying president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA should go to CHINA and they intimated that zambia was going to fail to seal the deal to restructure the debt if president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA continued to engage the west , the recent trip to FRANCE was the most CRITICISED because they knew president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was on course and on the verge of pronouncing success for the country , how can we have an opposition which criticises a govt which is finding solutions for the country , just like they would do if truly they formed political parties to govern the people of zambia and improve their lives .

It is surprising after the deal was sealed all of a sadden many opposition politicians have become lecturers about the debt restructuring components .This deal is good for foreign direct investment , the country is opening up opportunities to have industrial revolution and create employment , wealth creation will allow govt use an expenditure frame work which is not over stretched , service delivery will be adquate and that is why change if govt was inevitable . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY

