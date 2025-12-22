ALL OPPOSITION STRUCTURES IN MPONGWE COLLAPSES ….AS PF MPONGWE CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMAN MR EMMANUEL KASAMBO, HON GABRIEL NAMULAMBE JOIN UPND





This afternoon, we welcomed Patriotic Front (PF) Mpongwe Constituency Chairman Mr. Emmanuel Kasambo, Hon Gabriel Namulambe, Mr jay Jay Nyangu of Zambia Must Prosper, and entire opposition party structures joining the ruling UPND party in Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt.





During this event, about 10,000 new members from various opposition political parties joined the ruling UPND citing visionary leadership of our Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, for a better Zambia.





We encouraged our new members to feel free and participate in all party activities, further highlighting that in UPND, there are no new members or old members; we all work as a united force.





We stated that as UPND on the Copperbelt, we are going on overdrive to ensure that we grab all branches, wards, districts, and constituencies from opposition parties. Our target is for UPND on the Copperbelt to get about 80 per cent of votes for our Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.



Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt UPND Chairman

Video courtesy:ZNBC