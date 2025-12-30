ALL OUTSTANDING FARMERS PAYMENTS TO BE CLEARED BY 10th JANUARY, 2026



The Government wishes to assure the nation, especially our dedicated farmers, that payments to all those who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) are actively underway.





We would like to confirm that every outstanding payment will be made in full by January 10th, 2026.



In the lead-up to this date, FRA will continue to receive funding both from financial institutions and from ongoing maize sales.





These resources will ensure FRA’s capacity to maintain rolling payments so that farmers will continue to receive their funds during this period, well ahead of the final settlement.





We recognize the inconvenience caused by this delay and sincerely regret any hardship it may have created. Timely payments are vital for supporting households, preparing for the current farming season, and sustaining livelihoods. The Government remains firmly committed to settling all dues to every farmer within this 10-day timeline.





We are deeply grateful for the patience and commitment shown by our farmers, whose tireless efforts are the bedrock of our nation’s food security and economic well-being. We also thank the FRA and other financing partners for their continued cooperation and efficiency throughout this process.





Further updates will be issued as necessary.



– Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING

Ministry of Information and Media – Zambia

Ministry of Finance and National Planning, #mofnp, Lusaka-Zambia

Food Reserve Agency