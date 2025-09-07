All PF members are potential prisoners under UPND – Lubinda
PF faction acting president Given Lubinda says all PF members are potential prisoners under the UPND government.
Lubinda, who is also a former Justice minister, has urged PF members to visit their incarcerated colleagues so that they can also be prepared to be visited once imprisoned.
Commenting on the conviction of former Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo
You’re definitely right, you’re potential prisoners because your government failed to take action when your people were looting