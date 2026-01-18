All PF members, regardless of factions, must participate in general conference – Davies Mwila

All PF members, regardless of factions, must participate in general conference – Mwila





FORMER Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila has charged that the ongoing suspensions and removals of party officials are unconstitutional and risk weakening the former ruling party ahead of the 2026 general elections.









Mwila said the PF constitution is clear that whenever there is a vacancy in the office of party president, the party must convene a general conference in line with Article 52 to elect a substantive leader.



He explained that during such a transitional period, all suspensions are supposed to be lifted to allow every member to freely participate in the election process.





Mwila lamented that instead of preparing for a general conference, some members are being removed from their positions and others suspended, a situation he described as unfortunate and harmful to the party.



He warned that PF has about six months before the next general elections and cannot afford internal divisions at such a critical time.



The former SG further said all members, regardless of their political camps or factions, must be allowed to participate in the general conference and contest leadership positions without fear or victimisation.

Commenting on the formation of campaign committees by Brian Mundubile’s camp, Mwila said such mobilisation is normal political activity ahead of a general conference.



He explained that once a new party president is elected, whether it is Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu or Given Lubinda, all campaign structures will be disbanded and the party will move forward as one.





Mwila appealed to whoever is in the PF’s high authority to immediately withdraw suspension letters that have reportedly been issued to about 10 members.



He also called for the reinstatement of all officials who have been removed from their positions, saying this is the only way PF can heal and unite ahead of the elections.





“What is happening in the party now is unfortunate because people are being removed from their positions and others are being suspended using unconstitutional means,” Mwila said.



Mwila added that once the party elects a substantive president, PF will be in a better position to reorganise, unite its membership and chart a clear path forward.





