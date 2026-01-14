ALL SET FOR CHAWAMA PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION TOMORROW



ALL is set for the Chawama parliamentary by-election slated for tomorrow, January 15th.





Lusaka District Assistant Electoral Officer Victor Kagoli has confirmed to Phoenix News that deployment of some materials and fitting of tents at designated polling stations is ongoing.





Mr. Kagoli also said all trained polling staff will be stationed at their designated place this afternoon in readiness for tomorrow.





The Chawama seat was declared vacant following the prolonged absence of former Area Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu following the death of her father, former President Edgar Lungu and his prolonged burial.



