All signs point to Hichilema retaining office this year, Sunday Chanda observes

All signs point to Hichilema retaining office this year, Chanda observes

KANCHIBIYA Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda says all credible political indicators suggest President Hakainde Hichilema is on course to retain power in this year’s general elections.

Chanda said whether one supports President Hichilema or not, the political writing on the wall cannot be ignored and should force the Opposition and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to rethink their approach to national politics.

He observed that the Opposition has largely remained stuck in campaign mode, expending energy on rhetoric, mobilization and reaction instead of building policy-driven structures capable of offering credible alternatives to government.

“All credible political indicators point to President Hakainde Hichilema retaining office in the 2026 general elections,” Chanda stated.

“Whether one supports him or not, this reality demands a strategic recalibration, especially by the Opposition and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).”

Chanda has further warned opposition political parties and CSOs against wasting time fantasizing about the 2026 general elections, saying the real work of democracy lies beyond the ballot.

According to the lawmaker, elections are not the destination of democracy but merely the starting point of governance.

Chanda added that CSOs have also limited themselves to election-season activism, leaving critical areas such as budget oversight, procurement monitoring, debt transparency and governance scrutiny largely unattended once voting ends.

Chanda further urged CSOs to sharpen their tools by investing in forensic budget tracking, mining contract transparency, procurement oversight and debt accountability.

By George Musonda

Kalemba January 4, 2026