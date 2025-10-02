ALLEGATIONS RISE AS ZAMBIAN BUSINESS MOGUL JAMES NDAMBO IS ACCUSED OF EYEING UPND PRESIDENCY





By Chanoda Ngwira F



Gossip and rumour mongering have surfaced again this time alleging that James Ndambo, a prominent Zambian businessman based in South Africa, intends to challenge current President Hakainde Hichilema for leadership of the United Party for National Development (UPND). These claims have spotlighted ongoing tensions in Zambian politics, raising questions about the motivations behind such allegations and their potential impact on Ndambo’s business interests.





This is not the first instance of speculation surrounding Ndambo’s political ambitions. Previous narratives suggested that former President Edgar Lungu was endorsing Ndambo as a viable presidential candidate, implying his ties with the Patriotic Front (PF). Critics believe these unfounded rumors are part of a broader strategy to undermine both Ndambo’s reputation and President Hichilema’s administration.





Many observers assert that this pattern of misinformation serves to distract from more pressing issues facing Zambia. The propagation of these claims appears to be a strategic attempt to pit influential figures against one another, ultimately harming national unity and economic potential.





Challenging these narratives is essential for preserving integrity in Zambian politics. As the nation grapples with socioeconomic challenges, it is crucial to foster an environment where individuals who can contribute positively to the country’s development are supported rather than targeted by smear and misinformation campaigns.





(Chanoda Ngwira is a public Administrator, Teacher, Writer, Labour Activist/Consultant, Politician and a student of Political Science. For private engagements, email: orisonconsult@gmail.com/chanodangwira@yahoo.com)