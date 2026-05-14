GUEST ARTICLE: The Hidden Trap Unspoken About Waiting for Presidential Candidates.

By Michael Mulusa

There is one important part of the nomination process that is not being discussed much. It is about the new rules for mixed-member representation (also called proportional representation).

To qualify as a presidential candidate, a person must still bring:

1,000 supporters (at least 100 from each of Zambia’s 10 provinces) this has been done by most, for those that didn’t process have to ferry them to Lusaka on filing in day.

Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent

Proof of payment for the nomination fee

Party adoption certificate

Asset declaration

-Proof of Payment

-Proof of Payment A running mate who also meets all the requirements

If any of these are missing or wrong, the candidate can be disqualified.

The New Requirements Many People Are Missing

This time, political parties must also submit special lists of people for the new proportional representation seats in Parliament. These seats are reserved for:

Women

Youth

Persons with disabilities

When a presidential candidate submits their papers, their party must also provide a list of qualified nominees in these categories. These people must meet the same basic standards as Members of Parliament (MPs), such as having a voter’s card and the right qualifications or papers.

Even one mistake in these lists, such as wrong documents, wrong age, or unqualified persons can put the whole presidential nomination at risk. Why is this a hidden trap? Simply because no one is talking about it and neither is ECZ informing people and if people are not informed how will they do the right thing.

Who Qualifies?

Youth: Must fall within the official youth age limit however a Youth must actually be below 30 Years old to ensure they remain a youth through the whole tenure of Parliament.

Persons with disabilities: Must have official certification that they are living with a disability and meet all MP requirements of an MP. Including a valid voters card.

Women: Generally easier to find qualified candidates.

Why This Is Difficult

It is not easy to find enough persons with disabilities who are willing to join politics and at the same time meet all the requirements. Many fear stigma or safety issues especially during this reigmn. This is more likely to be difficult for the opposition.

For youth, the correct age and genuine commitment matter. Some can be influenced with money or threatened and can risk the process. You’ve seen Secretary Generals being bought. Opposition Candidates will need Youths who are bold, courageous and can stand especially for the opposition. Very few youths below the age of 30 want to be part of politics especially in the opposition during these time.

Although there are millions of youths, about 348 youths are required provided all 29 candidates submit a list. You will discover that although youths are the majority in this country, getting them isn’t as easy as it seems especially for the opposition candidates. Some youths will ask “How much will you pay me” getting paid to serve your nation? It’s not that Youths are difficult, it’s the times we in and Youths are aware of how politicians use Youths. Secondly most of these youths will require parental consent and some of they parents may be civil servants or not ready to be dragged in the political mud by their children.

This new system is meant to give more women, young people, and persons with disabilities a chance in Parliament. However, it adds extra work and risk for presidential candidates.

ECZ has not explained this part loudly or clearly in many meetings. If 29 Presidential Candidates attempt to file in, what that means is that about 232 people living with a disability are required. It’s not as easy as it seems finding them and convincing them to participate in the affairs of politics especially for the opposition candidates. These Women, Youths and differently abled people will be indirectly Brand ambassadors and campgain managers for each presidential candidate.

The reason this is not being spoken about is because it’s a hidden disqualification tactic of presidential candidates on technical grounds.

This rule could quietly affect many candidates in the coming weeks. I am making myself available to be nominated in the youth category. I meet all the required requirments and stand ready to serve our nation with dedication if any presidential candidate chooses me as one of their nominees. Together, we can work towards building a better Zambia for all.

Michael M Mulusa

The Voice