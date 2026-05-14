UPND Sets 5 Million Vote Target Ahead of 2026 Elections

United Party for National Development National Youth Chairman has announced that the party is targeting five million votes in the 2026 general elections following his re-appointment by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking during his inaugural press briefing held at Le Elementos Hotel, the Youth Chairman outlined the party’s strategy ahead of the elections, focusing on discipline, reconciliation and mobilisation.

The briefing was attended by National Management Committee member Francis Kope, National Youth Secretary Samuel Ngwira, provincial youth chairpersons from all 10 provinces and 116 district youth chairpersons.

Addressing party members, the Chairman called on youths to support candidates adopted by the President and the Secretary General through the party’s elections committee process.

He also urged members to promote unity and reconciliation within party structures, stating that internal divisions should be resolved ahead of the general elections.

According to the Chairman, President Hichilema has tasked the party with securing five million votes in the next election.

He noted that the target is achievable because a significant portion of registered voters in the country are youths.

“The youth are the engine of this victory. It is your responsibility to ensure we deliver this mandate to President Hakainde Hichilema to secure the future of our nation,” he said.

The Chairman further reaffirmed the party’s commitment to peaceful campaigns and called on youth leaders to promote tolerance and non-violence throughout the election period.

He also appealed to civil servants who have been employed or promoted under the current administration to support and explain the government’s development agenda within their communities.

The briefing concluded with a call for nationwide mobilisation as the party prepares for the 2026 general elections.