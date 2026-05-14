THE BRIAN MUNDUBILE-MAKEBI ZULU UNION CREATES A NEW CENTER OF MASS THAT SHIFTS THE ENTIRE POLITICAL GRAVITY AHEAD OF AUGUST





David T. Zyambo | 13 May 2026



In 2004, I was just starting my corporate career at Bank One Corporation when it merged with JPMorgan Chase to become the biggest bank in America.

When a merger happens in business, the combined entity is expanded in scale and reach, operating capital is consolidated to drive efficiency, and investment capacity is significantly amplified through a larger balance sheet. Today, JPMorgan Chase has lived up to that potential as the largest bank in the world.





Political alliances follow this same logic of strategic consolidation. The union between Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu, and their respective alliances is far more than two names joining forces; it is a move to dominate the narrative and restore the fading hope the people of Zambia had in the opposition. Political capital is consolidated, grassroots mobilization is pooled, and the center of gravity is decisively shifted.





Any strategist, or those with political foresight, will not underestimate this strategic alignment. If it remains fervent, it will create a center of mass that recalibrates the entire landscape heading into August.

I will be publishing a detailed analysis in the Daily Nation regarding the mechanics of this merger and how it fundamentally alters the electoral math for August.