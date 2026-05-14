The merger between the PF/Pamodzi Alliance and the Tonse Alliance ahead of the 2026 General Election  is  God’s response to the crieds if the people

VIVA BM8 VIVA MZ8



The merger between the PF/Pamodzi Alliance and the Tonse Alliance ahead of the 2026 General Election is not just a political development — it is God’s response to the crieds if the people.





We therefore commend Hon Brian Mundubile and Hon Makebi Zulu for choosing country over ego and unity over division.





At a time when citizens are crushed by poverty, unemployment and hopelessness, this decision reflects political maturity and an understanding that the suffering of the people is bigger than individual ambitions.





For a long time, Zambians have been clear: a divided opposition only strengthens the suffering of the people.





Today’s merger therefore sends a strong and unavoidable message that those who desire change are now consolidating around one mission and one direction.





This unity is more than symbolism, it is the beginning of a formidable national movement. The momentum ahead of 2026 is becoming impossible to ignore, and the growing convergence of forces is steadily shaping what many citizens now see as the sure pathway to electoral victory.





When the people cry for unity and leaders finally listen, change stops being a possibility and starts becoming inevitable.





Viva BM8/MZ8



Issued by



Elias Kamanga

Chairperson, Information and Publicity

BM8 ECL Movement