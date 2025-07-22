ALLEGED COVERT OPERATION: A DIPLOMATIC TIME BOMB FOR ZAMBIA?- Ethan John Nchenje

ALLEGED COVERT OPERATION: A DIPLOMATIC TIME BOMB FOR ZAMBIA?



By Ethan John Nchenje



The Leaked Audio That Shaken the Nation



When I read the revelations of #Chabinga’s mission to SA by #SishuwaSishuwa on his X account, I must confess that I downplayed his writings. In the spirit of objectivity, I personally wrote to Sishuwa Sishuwa 3day ago trying to understand if he trusted his sources and if the sources ain’t the one’s who where pushing a false narrative to bring the name of the president into disrepute all in the name of politics. In his usual somberness, he wrote back to me affirming his position to true and the sources were trusted colleagues of long time. I believed him with a room of doubt in my heart. But after listening to a recent leaked audio purported to be a phone conversation between mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga and Community Development Minister Hon. #DoreenMwamba first revealed by amb Emmanuel Mwamba, I was left shocked and mesmerized. This audio has ignited a political and diplomatic storm. In the recording, Chabinga claims he was called 12 times by Zambia’s intelligence chief and up to 30 times by President Hakainde Hichilema himself.The alleged reason behind these calls? To orchestrate a covert operation on South African soil, with the intent of bribing a South African judge to rule in favor of Zambia in a legal matter regarding the repatriation of former President #EdgarChagwa Lungu’s body for burial in Zambia. The audio further claims that Chabinga was tasked with organizing protests by pressure groups both in Zambia and South Africa to manufacture public outrage that could influence the South African judiciary. While the authenticity of the audio remains yet to be verified, the nature of the allegations is serious and far reaching. If proven true, this episode would have significant implications for Zambia’s internal governance, regional diplomacy, and standing in the international community.



Legal and Political Implications for President Hakainde Hichilema



If President Hichilema is indeed implicated, I mean if it is really true in orchestrating such an operation, this would suggest: Abuse of executive power by interfering with foreign judicial systems, Violation of international law, particularly concerning sovereignty and judicial independence, a deliberate use of state machinery for political manipulation abroad.Such actions would reflect executive overreach, damaging the credibility of not only the president but also key national institutions like the intelligence services and the ruling UPND Zambia. This could trigger domestic uproar, calls for parliamentary scrutiny, or even demands for impeachment proceedings, depending on the political atmosphere and level of evidence.



Diplomatic Fallout with South Africa



South Africa is a sovereign and democratic nation with a proud tradition of judicial independence. Any external attempt to manipulate its legal processes, especially through alleged bribery and psychological warfare via public protest manipulation would likely be met with Official condemnation,Diplomatic rebukes such as summoning Zambia’s ambassador,And a cooling of bilateral relations between the two countries. South Africa may also demand an official explanation and initiate its own investigation into any suspected judicial interference, with potential cooperation from Interpol or SADC security structures. From an international legal standpoint, the allegations if proven true would likely amount to a violation of Article 2(7) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits member states from interfering in the domestic affairs of other sovereign nations. A breach of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), particularly regarding bribery of foreign public officials as cited by comrade Kasonde Mwenda C.



A disregard for the principle of mutual respect for sovereignty enshrined in regional treaties like the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. Such breaches could attract global criticism, undermine Zambia’s image as a law abiding member of the international community, and potentially lead to targeted sanctions against individuals involved. Zambia could Face Sanctions although full-scale economic sanctions are unlikely, Zambia could face targeted diplomatic or economic consequences, such as: Travel bans on implicated officials, Freezing of assets abroad, causing difficulties to Zambians living in south Africa, Suspension from some international funding programs, Or reduced cooperation with donors and multilateral institutions. Beyond formal sanctions, loss of moral authority and regional trust would be a major blow especially for a country once celebrated for its role in regional peace-building and democratic transitions.



#DamageControl: What Should the Zambian Government Do?



To manage the crisis and restore public and international confidence, the Zambian government should act decisively: Publicly Address the Allegations Whether to deny or admit, the government must issue a clear, factual, and respectful statement. Silence will only deepen suspicions. Launch an Independent Investigation a credible, transparent inquiry led by a neutral commission or parliamentary committee should be established to authenticate the leaked audio and investigate those involved, reaffirm diplomatic respect.Through diplomatic channels, the Zambian government must reassure the South African authorities of its commitment to respecting their sovereignty and judicial independence, also distance the Presidency If Necessary otherwise it will be kafwafwa. If individuals acted outside the bounds of presidential approval, they must be held accountable. However, if the presidency is directly linked, there must be serious introspection and a political reckoning. If Robert Chabinga or any official is found guilty of falsehood or conspiracy, they must be prosecuted in line with the law to restore credibility in governance.



This incident whether true, exaggerated, or fabricated, represents a crossroads for Zambian governance and diplomacy. If ignored, it risks fracturing regional alliances, undermining democratic institutions, and shattering public trust. Now more than ever, Zambia must rise to demonstrate transparency, maturity, and respect for the rule of law at home and abroad. Because in the age of digital leaks and cross-border accountability, the truth always finds its way out.



About the Author:



Ethan John Nchenje is a Pan-Africanist, Nationalist, Realist and Theologian. An advocate for good governance and national transformation, passionate about God, justice, democracy and the future of Africa.