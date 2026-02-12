Alleged DJ Warras Killer and Orchestrator Appear Together in Court



The two men accused of assassinating Johannesburg media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock appeared together in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this morning , where the matter was postponed to 1 April 2026.





Armindo Joaquim Pacula (right), the alleged shooter, previously indicated through his lawyer that he intends to plead guilty after reviewing the docket. His co-accused, Victor Majola (left), who is accused of orchestrating the murder, was earlier denied bail.





The court heard that investigators are still awaiting the downloading and analysis of cellphone communication between the suspects, as well as a ballistic report.





CCTV footage is also outstanding.



The State indicated that it is waiting for all the evidence to be finalised before the matter can properly proceed.