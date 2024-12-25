Alleged Ochestrator of Violent Protests in Mozambique, Deported from Botswana, Arrested in Zimbabwe



BEITBRIDGE – *The militant Professor Talent Rusere, chairman of the Southern Africa Human Lawyers Commission ,and a key figure in the ongoing violent protests in Mozambique, has been arrested at the Plumtree Border Post.*





Mozambique’s top court ,on Monday, confirmed the victory of ruling party Frelimo in the October election, which has sparked massive protests by opposition groups, who say the vote was rigged. *The Constitutional Council has the final say over the electoral process* and its ruling is likely to spark further protests in Mozambique, a Southern African country of close to *35 million people that Frelimo has governed since 1975.*





Rusere, known for his outspoken stance against alleged election rigging in Mozambique, was *deported from Botswana yesterday, while his asylum application was being processed.* It is believed he skipped the South African border when he sensed danger and went into Botswana.





The protests in Mozambique, sparked by accusations of electoral fraud in the October 9 presidential elections, have claimed multiple lives and led to widespread destruction of property.





Rusere had alleged that *over 226,000 Zimbabweans participated in the Mozambican elections, a claim he supported with videos shared by The Mirror newspaper, and had called for regional demonstrations against election rigging.*





The aftermath of the protests in Maputo, the capital, and its surrounding province, includes *fallen power poles, road barricades, and extensive vandalism of police units, fuel stations, and banks.*



*Essential services* have been disrupted, with *electricity and water supplies* restricted in some areas, and *passenger transportation* has been nearly halted.





*Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda*, has strongly denied reports of Zimbabwean nationals voting in Mozambique.



“There is no record or indication that Zimbabweans participated in the electoral process of Mozambique,” Matemadanda said, dismissing the claims as baseless.





The controversy surrounding the allegations has intensified scrutiny on *The Masvingo Mirror, which first published the report with Professor Rusere allegedly being the source*. Owned by *Matthew Takawona, a former opposition candidate for Gutu Central under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC),* the newspaper has been accused of *politically motivated reporting, aimed at undermining Zimbabwe-Mozambique relations*.







Government sources have demanded that *The Masvingo Mirror provide evidence to substantiate its claims,* warning of potential diplomatic fallout. Critics and analysts have also raised scepticism over the logistics of 226,000 Zimbabweans voting in Mozambique, calling the figure implausible.





Meanwhile, the deportation of Rusere has raised eyebrows regarding Botswana’s political stance under President Duma Boko. While *Tswana activists had hoped Boko would champion democratic forces*, his administration’s growing ties with Harare suggest a different narrative.





Rusere, now in Zimbabwean custody, is expected to be taken to Harare as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) continues to determine *charges against him*