Alleged Plot to Overthrow the Namibian Government and Establish an Islamic State



Jona Hangula is on trial in the Windhoek High Court facing charges including terrorism and high treason over an alleged plan to establish a militant training base in northern Namibia or southern Angola.





During court proceedings, investigators claimed he received approximately N$6.5 million from foreign institutions. Authorities further alleged that transactions linked to one external institution moved about N$30 million into Namibia, while around N$3.4 million reportedly flowed through one of his personal bank accounts between 2020 and 2023.





Prosecutors allege he planned to recruit members, organise fighters and create a training base as part of a broader objective to overthrow the Namibian government and form an Islamic state.





The accused has denied the allegations and remains presumed innocent until the High Court reaches a verdict.