Alleged Police Torture Caused Man’s Death, Family Demands Justice

By Christabel Chulu

A family in Nakonde is demanding justice for their relative identified as Isaac Sinkala, who died under mysterious circumstances at Nakonde District Hospital last week.

The family has refused to proceed with his burial after discovering severe injuries on his body when they went to clean the body at the district mortuary on Wednesday.

The family alleges that the injuries are indicative of torture while he was in police custody.

Haggai Sinkala was arrested on April 3rd, 2024 for the alleged assault of a woman. He was initially detained at Nakonde police post before being transferred to the main station in Mukoma.

According to police records, Sinkala was released on April 8, but his whereabouts during detention were unknown to his family.

The family’s search for Sinkala ended tragically at the hospital on April 9th, where they found him unresponsive.

He passed away the same day, and the cause of death was initially diagnosed as trauma by the hospital, Chete FM has learned.

On April 16, the day of the planned burial, family members discovered wounds on Sinkala’s head, joints, arms, and private parts while preparing his body, the findings led them to cancel the burial and seek answers from the police about the circumstances leading to Sinkala’s death.

A meeting at the police station revealed conflicting accounts, Adam Chimfwembe, who has spoken to Chete FM News on behalf of the family, states that cell captains reported Sinkala was non-communicative and in poor health upon detention, contradicting.

They claim, information reached out to them suggested he was beaten by police officers while he was detained at the police post.

Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo for Muchinga Province has confirmed that a team has been dispatched to investigate the matter thoroughly, including a pathologist to determine the exact cause of death.

Mr Zambo has acknowledged knowing about Sinkala’s death five days after his release from custody and assures of details once investigations are concluded.

