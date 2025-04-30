ALLIANCE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION OPPOSES PROPOSED ELECTORAL FAST TRACK COURT CITING SUSTAINABILITY CONCERNS



THE Alliance for Community Action has opposed a proposal by a consortium of Civil Society Organisations to establish an Electoral Fast Track Court aimed at expediting the resolution of election disputes, describing the move as unsustainable.



In an interview with Phoenix News, organisation Programmes Manager Jimmy Maliseni argues that the real issue lies in ensuring judicial independence, rather than introducing specialised courts.



Mr. Maliseni has emphasised that existing electoral dispute laws are adequate, and efforts should instead focus on strengthening constitutional safeguards to protect the judiciary from alleged executive interference.



However, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services Initiative Zambia Chairperson Lackson Lungu, has defended the call, stating that current constitutional provisions, particularly articles 103(3) and 73, lack clarity on timelines for resolving election petitions.



Mr. Lungu, a member of the proposing consortium, believes an electoral fast track court would help bring timely justice and enhance public confidence in the electoral process.



