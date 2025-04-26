Alliances that resort to open squabbles, public fights, and attacks on each other are bound to fail- Dr Nevers Mumba

Dr Nevers Mumba writes….



OUR COMMENT UNITY AND CONDUCT WITHIN POLITICAL ALLIANCES.



We believe that political alliances must handle internal conflicts with decency and maturity. Alliances that resort to open squabbles, public fights, and attacks on each other are bound to fail.

Constructive disagreement and respectful dialogue are essential for success. If we desire to govern, let us prioritize the Zambian interest over our narrow partisan or individual interests and work together with integrity.



Any alliance that ignores these principles will end up destroying and vandalising their own chances of political success, and are no different from those soccer fans who vandalize and destroy their own stadium.