Allow us save you. You have been suffering for too long – 2Face Idibia’s brother reaches out to him

Hyacinth, one of the brothers of singer, 2Face Idibia, has reached out to him via social media amidst reports of marital crisis with his new wife, Natasha.

On Monday, December 1, Kaka Igbokwe, 2Face’s former manager was on Daddy Freeze live where he claimed the singer was in a tox!c marriage with his new wife, Natasha, He alleged that Natasha who is a member of the Edo state House of Assembly has been physically abusive towards the singer and has been disrupting his business moves. He also alleged that Natasha is in control of the singer’s finances and finds it hard to account for the monies or pay the staff who works with the singer their income.

This morning, Hyacinth took to his Instastories to appeal to his brother to allow them save him. He shared an audio recording of a song 2Face had recorded speaking about an independent woman who was ‘’chopping” all his money and leaving him with zero balance.

Hyacinth pointed out that his brother has been brilliant with his lyrics and that the lyrics which were meant to be inspiring somehow unfold into real time.