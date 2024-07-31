ALLOWING HOMOSEXUALITY INTO OUR LAWS WILL MARK THE END OF MR HICHILEMA’S PRESIDENCY – Rev Chilekwa M

ALLOWING HOMOSEXUALITY INTO OUR LAWS WILL MARK THE END OF MR HICHILEMA’S PRESIDENCY – ZAMBIA IS A TROPHY FOR CHRIST🏆-



By Rev Chilekwa M



Our Nation so rich in natural resources, with a wonderful culture and christian heritage shouldn’t allow homosexuals and all their proponents to impose their evil agenda on the heterosexuals. We are all a product of the heterosexuals. Non of our parents since time in memorial were ever gay. Homosexuals are children of heterosexuals that have transgressed and need the Light of God.



It is idiocy for anyone to entertain the idea of supporting homosexuals in the name of human rights using the Court. You must be insane to think that homosexuality is a human right, it’s a human wrong. Homosexuality is simply sin, an abomination for that matter. The devil is using some within this administration and some silly civil society organisation to push the evil agenda. We are monitoring you closely.



The scheme to sneak LGBTQ into our Zambian law using the Court shall be punished. This evil orchestration by the IMF/World Bank on Zambia has the potential to trigger the wrath of God against any leadership in this Country that opens up it’s doors to homosexuality. We counsel HE the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema not to give in to the pressure of fulfilling evil conditions by the IMF in the name of donor aid or funding, it’s not worth it. Sir, concentrate on serving and working with the people of Zambia and forget about IMF with their useless conditions.



Zambians are intelligent people who can now see through evil agendas. We also take this opportune time to warn the honourable Court to remember that your duty is to serve the greater good of this Republic. Zambians have at many times without number opposed LGBTQ🌈. Be very careful that you don’t ignite a fire you won’t be able to stop in this Nation.



Let any honourable Judge born of a gay couple be the first to support homosexuality. You all honourable Judges are products of heterosexuals and can not therefore support homosexuality in total disregard of the people’s law, cultural and religious belief that are strongly opposed to homosexuality. Please serve this Nation from this evil agenda. Do not betray the Nation for thirty pieces of silver. The soul of Zambia is at a high risk.



God punish the devil👿.



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.



END//



