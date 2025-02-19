AM I JUST THINKING TOO MUCH OR THE GUYS IN UPND ARE JUST HYPOCRITICAL OR THEY JUST HAVE A SHORT MEMORY- BINWELL MPUNDU

ZALO..AM I JUST THINKING TOO MUCH OR THE GUYS IN UPND ARE JUST HYPOCRITICAL OR THEY JUST HAVE A SHORT MEMORY.





Look at this ,it has not even been over two weeks since the Minister of Home Affairs held a press briefing to warn that all those who were talking about the health of our beloved President HH will be prosecuted and the following day ,the police swung into action to arrest people who had been seen comenting on the matter and I believe those citizens who includes Abraham Roney Kapya of Kalulushi will be appearing before the courts of law.





Yesterday the UPND uses Independent MP Nyambose of Chasefu to raise a point of order to demand that the Health of the Former President is tabled in parliament and the First deputy speaker makes that directive.





Please help me understand this,How does talking about the health of the current President become criminal, while the health of the former president must be discussed on TV in parliament.

How will the Minister of Health deal with the issue of confidentiality to get the records of the former President,will he go to the former President to request for that record or they will use power to go and demand for that record at the hospital where the former President went and we all know it’ is a foreign hospital?

So will the country be entertained to details of whatever is wrong with the former President? Let us hypothetically say one is HIV positive will that have to be pronounced in parliament too or what if one has STI ‘s (please forgive me for using these examples) will that be made public also????





How about the fact that the state disowned the former President and they do not pay him a dime including not paying for his medicals why would the state then using parliament be interested in a person’s health who is no longer a responsibility of government. Why would we now show care to know his wellbeing when we have disowned him and have had nothing to do with him for a while now.





How will parliament deal with the rules of parliament that does not allow people being discussed starting with the Members of Parliament themselves who can not discuss each other let alone members of the public who cannot defend themselves.This rule is only excempted when one is taken to parliament to be ratified after being appointed to a public office .





Why do I feel the UPND are hypocritical or is it just that they have a very short memory? Look here when in opposition, the UPND used to talk about President Sata’s illness infact they mocked President Sata to his death,they talked about the health of President Lungu and it was all ok and there were no threats from government officials on them,but today they UPND are arresting anyone who talks about the health of our beloved President making such a criminal issue,but here we are they are now demanding to talking about the health of the former President in Parliament…..





Awe guys I think this is now too much,the hallmark of great leadership is being honest.It is becoming too much of dishonesty on the part of ba UPND and sadly they don’t even have an iota of social shame in them such that they will say this today and say the opposite tommrow they will do this today and punish anyone who does the same tomorrow. Awe bane ba UPND you need to change.



BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA

#ichabaice