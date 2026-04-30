BREAKING: Amazon in Talks to Reboot ‘The Apprentice’ With Don Jr. as Host



Amazon is quietly exploring a revival of “The Apprentice,” the reality competition show that turned Donald Trump into a household name, and insiders say the front-runner to take over hosting duties is none other than his oldest son, Don Jr. The discussions are still in their early stages, and Amazon has not yet reached out to the Trump family directly, but executives have held internal conversations about the casting idea, according to people familiar with the matter.





The company inherited the show’s back catalog when it acquired MGM in 2022, and by early 2025, Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins and other top executives were already kicking around the idea of new episodes. Not long after, Amazon rushed the original series onto Prime Video following Trump’s 2024 election win.





This is just the latest move in Amazon’s increasingly cozy relationship with the Trump orbit. The company paid a staggering $40 million to distribute the “Melania” documentary, nearly triple the next highest offer, with the first lady reportedly pocketing more than 70% of that. Amazon also contributed $1 million to Trump’s 2025 inauguration, and founder Jeff Bezos attended the swearing-in and sat beside Trump at a White House state dinner for King Charles III just this week. Bezos also famously killed the Washington Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris before the election.





Amazon says the show is not in active development and that no host has been chosen, but the direction of the company under Hopkins tells its own story. He has aggressively pushed faith-based programming, launched a religious streaming service, and now appears to be chasing Trump-adjacent content as a competitive strategy against Netflix and other streamers.





Whatever Amazon calls it, the picture is clear: the most powerful company in the world is bending over backward to stay in good graces with the most powerful man in Washington, and Don Jr. may be the next one handed a microphone as a reward.