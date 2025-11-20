Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Apologizes For Posting An AI Generated Picture Of Given Lubinda In Hospital In Kabwe

Opposition Patriotic Front PF Member Emmanuel Mwamba Apologizes For Posting An Artificial Intelligence AI Generated Picture Of Given Lubinda In The Hospital

He Writes 

Family I apologize for the still picture of Hon. Given Lubinda allegedly being in hospital..I was live and the pic was sent to me live on the forum. I uploaded it. Perils of live broadcast..I should have verified.

It was sent to me by a member from Kabwe and I was online…my lapse. That photo is not that of Hon Given Lubinda. I apologize..


But thank you for your concerns and calls.
Let’s focus on the attack and abduction.

