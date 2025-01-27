Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has finally built a case to seek political asylum

Zambia Police Issue more threats of arrests of Emmanuel Mwamba



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



The Zambia Police have issued threats of arrests against me. Senior UPND members have called for the “Intelligence” to “clear me” as you must have seen their various published WhatsApp screen shots and reports.





So far there have been threats of arrest because of my comments made on;



1. Medical evacuation of patients at Maina Soko Medical Centre ( it is true there was removal of patients 24th January 2024 from wards to the car park).



2. Speculations on the health status of President Hakainde Hichilema. I only asked ; “Where is the President” when he didn’t turn up at the launch of the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the phosphate plant.





Here are some quick thought on this matter regarding speculations on the health status of a President



In many cases here in Zambia as seen in the matter of Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata, the problem is not the sickness of a head of state.



It’s the lies and subsequent fabrications that emerge in protecting the lies that purport that he is fine that eventually take the Presidents.





The President’s close circle relies on portraying a healthy President and thereby deny him a great opportunity to seek proper medical attention because they have to produce and present him to the public.





Kateka muntu fye nawo! Alalwala!



We heard statements like “Levy is Jogging”, “He is doing very well”, “he is just from having an intense meeting”, “Those speculating about Michael Sata’s health are evil as he is fit as a fiddle”.



Many will remember how I, as Spokesperson for the Second Presodent, personally handled the sickness and frequent evacuations and medical episodes of former President, Dr. Frederick Chiluba from 2006-2011.





I issued regular updates and didnt shy away to confirm when he was admitted to hospital.



Sometimes I received strong criticism that I had made his health status, a private matter, public….but I believed my action to be transparent was a betyer option and chose the truth than to participate in a lie.



We probably saw a window of the three scenarios stated above, this past weekend.





3. Newly introduced uniform by the Zambia Army. Zambia Army has confirmed introducing new uniforms and stated that this is for Friday or Weekend wear!



The law and regulations regarding defence and security uniforms clearly stipulates, prescribes and describes the various types of uniforms the memebers of the defence and security forces adorn, from ceremonial to combat uniforms. I merely questioned whether the law was followed.





4. Police Presence at Flava FM.



Yes four officers turned up during the period the UN Special Rapporteur was at Flava FM. The four officers were not part of the UN and state security. The officers were asking difficult questions to the staff such as as to ensure that she doesn’t appear on radio.



They also wanted to know if she was meeting any witnesses. I have seen the communication from Flava FM and the management has chosen to tell a blue lie. I know stations are afraid of the revocation of their licences and other considerations.





But I have it on good ground that the four Zambia Police officers appeared at Flava FM and witnesses are there to confirm the fact.



Flava FM must understand that covering up a crime is a bigger crime than the first crime committed.



We are very aware that radio callers, critical of government, have constantly faced harrasment and many have been detained at various pllice stations across the country.





On this matter, if I were in authority, I would demand the following;



1. who sent the four officers?

2 what did they want from the visit of the Special Rapporteur?

3. Who takes such a zeslous stupid risk?



Was I lying about the presence of the Police Officers at the radio station Hell NO..when people give me information, I always do atleast a minimum verification before publication.





The UPND and the State, because of the tyrany, dictatorship and failing economy and poor political prospects they face in the 2026 presidential and general elections, have shut down dissenting voices and quickly resorted to crude methods and intimidation tactics to handle credible voices.





Since labels such as “corruption” or “thief” can’t stick on me, they want to undermine my role and my voice by repeatedly presenting me or portraying me as a “liar” or “propagandist”.



I’ve never answered to what my political opponents or enemies call me.



I know who I am.