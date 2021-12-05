AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA IS THE WAY AHEAD FOR OPPOSITION PF PARTY.

Emmanuel Chilekwa

5 December 21

I have taken little time reflecting on the way forward for the embattled and rattled former ruling party Patriotic Front – PF. And using my binoculars, I can only see Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba as the most suitable, viable and vibrant contender come 2026.

But knowing the PF, this young man would not be allowed an inch as the corrupt and selfish cartel of toxic looters have still continued holding this party hostage as of now without a father figure at the helm since Chagwa lost national polls last August.

Let me table the situation around the PF as it pertains now. Please be strong if you have to read beyond this line, lest you may just as well end here, please.

Currently, there’s no one suitable contender among the existing MPs or former ministers to hold strong the PF. It doesn’t matter which name you bring forth – it’s a non starter.

Soon, all those sizing themselves for party Presidency have their past chasing and haunting them and jail is the most likely destination in soon time ahead.

Reading where we are coming from, the corruption fight the Bally government has embarked on is the TKO upper cut blow that will make some of these contenders fizzle out cold and wither down like morning dew.

Let me give you a little hint. For this Bally government to have let go one Faith Musonda , it’s not a weakness as the future is full of revelations which will cause some of the PF contenders land in jail or if lucky, their names will be so tainted that no voter will dare bank on them.

Let me come back to Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba . Why him.for 2026? Is he a better option? Does he possess what it takes?

I know the PF big wigs will not think of EM for top slot. Main reason being they want to lead the party mainly as a convenient PR shield such that when Bally government starts nabbing and plucking them out from the scene one by one, they will cry blue murder, “persecution” as opposition leadership when in fact not. And this may go on for a couple of years and organising the PF will be harder than never imagined.

As it were, power echelons entail that Bally will not avoid to play politics if he has to preserve his Seat for another 5 years after this one ends. And one thing Africa knows is to weaken the strata of any opposing challenger, unless Bally will have been satisfied to go only up to 2026.

So, this situation can only be dealt with if as a start, the challenger is intelligent, sensible, clean, oratory, fearless and strategic. And, no doubt, Ambassador Mwamba fits the challenge ball – the rest are potential jail birds given the way they conducted themselves in the decade-long of PF regime.

Politics of insults, divisions, tribe, ethnicity and violence are behind us. These Millennials abhor such and any politician driving such agenda digs a deeper own grave.

Ambassador Mwamba is strong, intelligent, vibrant, an orator and knows how to work with the youths, the VIPs and the experienced.

Above all, he is innovative and knows how to get the job done – despite any hurdles.

Big question : What if the PF does not allow him space as they have already started their George Orwell ” Animal Farm ” discriminatory imposition of non-existent by-laws saying only parliamentarians should dare stand as PF Presidential candidates? Well, we cross that bridge when we reach there.

Of course, the first target they are aiming to kick out is one Dr Chishimba Kambwili. But they needed not to have gone that far. They could have used these year unbroken party membership. And if the PF holds its Convention to elect a party President next June, CK will have sat on ice glacier automatically without a fight unless he goes back to Saboi Imboela run National Democratic Congress – NDC where he could be the alpha and omega contender.