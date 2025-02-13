AMB. MWAMBA ARRIVES IN ADDIS ABABA FOR AU SUMMIT



…as he calls on Zambians to celebrate Amb.Albert Muchanga, who is the only Zambians to have held a position of African Union Commissioner …



Addis Ababa- Wednesday, 12th February 2025



Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and former Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the African Union Summit.



Mwamba in his capacity as an observer is scheduled to attend the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.



The Executive Council coordinates and takes decisions on policies in areas of common interest to Member States.



Mwamba is also expected to attend the opening ceremony of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.





The Assembly is the AU’s supreme policy and decision-making organ.



Mwamba is also scheduled to attend to several sideline meetings being held alongside the Summit.



“This year’s Summit is critical as a new leadership for the African Union Commission is being elected and several policies and conventions are on the table for approval”,.said Mwamba.



Mwamba took time to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency Mr. Albert Muchanga, who is outgoing African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry.



“All Zambians must be proud of the work that Amb. Muchanga has done and has achieved. He is one of the few respected Africans that he succeeded in running for two terms.

On his watch, Africa will remember him for fast-tracking the adoption of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)” said Mwamba.



The AfCFTA agreement was adopted and opened for signature on 21 March 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda and entered into force on 30 May 2019.



It was signed and formerly operationalised after two-thirds of member states adopted and ratified it.



The (AfCFTA) is a landmark economic initiative poised to reshape commerce across Africa and beyond. It is the world’s largest free trade area by number of participating countries, second only to the World Trade Organization (WTO).



“Amb. Muchanga is greatly credited to have been the force behind the succesful adoption and ratification of the Treaty.” Amb. Mwamba said.



Amb. Mwamba also wished the Zambian Delegation attending the Summit goodwill in their deliberations.





“When Zambia particpates at international level, it our bound duty to support the work of the country. This is the reason we strongly call for resolution of all conflicts and disputes at domestic level so that the issues affecting the country do not spill to international community. So far we are not doing well as Zambia in this area and both the United Nations and the African Union have taken keen interest to what is happening in Zambia.” Mwamba said.