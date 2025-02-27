AMBASSADOR KOSITA PRESENTS CREDENTIALS TO GABONESE TRANSITIONAL PRESIDENT BRIG GEN NGUEMA



Libreville, 25th February, 2025 – His Excellency Mr. Paulu Kosita, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with extra accreditation to Gabon, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Brigadier General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the Transitional President of the Gabonese Republic.





During the ceremony held in Libreville on 24th February, 2025, President Nguema acknowledged the longstanding bilateral relations between Zambia and Gabon, and expressed optimism that the two countries would continue to consolidate bilateral ties to increase trade and investment in key sectors including energy, agriculture, mining and tourism. The President noted that his desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Zambia was evidenced by his directive to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to expedite the accreditation of the Zambian Ambassador to Gabon. The President also fondly recalled Zambia’s football victory during the Africa Cup of Nations 2012 final held in Gabon, noting that the people of Gabon rallied behind the Zambia National team.





President Nguema underscored the urgent need for Zambia and Gabon to establish a legal framework to elevate relations, given the economic potential of the two countries. The President extended an invitation to Ambassador Kosita to visit the Nkok Special Investment Zone, which would offer an opportunity to Zambian investors to expand their businesses and foster mutually beneficial partnerships. President Nguema assured the Ambassador of his support during his tour of duty. Additionally, the President conveyed, through Ambassador Kosita, a message of goodwill to President Hakainde Hichilema.





On his part, Ambassador Kosita conveyed fraternal greetings and best wishes from President Hichilema to President Nguema and the people of the Gabonese Republic. Ambassador Kosita congratulated President Nguema for his leadership during the transitional period leading to the presidential elections, which are scheduled to take place on 12th April, 2025. The Ambassador echoed President Hichilema’s desire for the longstanding relations between Zambia and Gabon to be enhanced to allow for increased trade and investment. This aligns with the Zambian Government’s commitment to advancing Economic Diplomacy to attain sustainable development and prosperity.





Earlier, Ambassador Kosita held a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Michel Régis Onanga M. Ndiaye, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Responsible for Sub-regional Integration and Gabonese Abroad where he presented copies of Letters of Credence. The Minister and the Ambassador exchanged views on matters of mutual interest between Zambia and Gabon aimed at deepening the existing ties.



Soon after being accredited, Ambassador Kosita visited the site where the Zambia National Football Team perished in a plane crash on 27th April, 1993, to pay his respects.



Issued by the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Kinshasa