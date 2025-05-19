AMBASSADOR MAZOKA ATTENDS POPE’S INAUGURATION



ZAMBIA’s Ambassador to the Holy See Macenje Mazoka was today among several countries’ dignitaries who attended the formal inauguration of Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Pope of Rome and leader of the Catholic Church.





The inauguration Mass, known as the Inauguration of the Petrine Ministry, was held in the St Peter’s Square before thousands of faithful and invited dignitaries that included US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders from Peru, Israel, Nigeria, and various European countries.





Ambassador Mazoka, who is based in London, United Kingdom, was accompanied to the historic event by her Italian counterpart H. E. Ambassador Patricia Kondolo.