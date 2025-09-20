AMBASSADOR ZYUULU REAFFIRMS ZAMBIA’S COMMITMENT TO INCLUSIVE GROWTH THROUGH VOCATIONAL EDUCATION



Nantong, China – September 20, 2025 – Zambia’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Ivan Zyuulu, has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to advancing inclusive growth through practical training, industry-aligned learning, and international collaboration.





Delivering his keynote address during the Opening Ceremony of the Vocational Education International Collaborative Development Community in Nantong, Ambassador Zyuulu praised the hosts for convening what he described as a timely and impactful forum focused on vocational education and skills development.





The Ambassador emphasized the longstanding Zambia–China partnership, rooted in solidarity and mutual respect, and further strengthened through frameworks such as the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.





He noted that vocational education plays a vital role in driving industrialization, job creation, and digital transformation in both countries.





Highlighting a landmark development, Ambassador Zyuulu pointed to the 2024 establishment of Ban-Mo College in Zambia, a joint initiative between Copperbelt University, Weihai Vocational College, UNIPUS, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Zambia.





The Ambassador stressed Zambia’s determination to expand Ban-Mo style collaborations across multiple sectors, deepening Zambia–China cooperation in vocational training.





He said future areas of focus include developing industry-led standards, building trainer pipelines, establishing centres of excellence, harnessing digital learning tools, and promoting international exchanges and structured apprenticeships.





“Zambia stands ready to contribute its expertise and partnerships to the global vocational education ecosystem,” Ambassador Zyuulu said.





This is according to statement issued by Second Secretary Communication Catherine Kashoti at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia, Beijing, China.



© Falcon News