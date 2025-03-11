Amber Rose Claims Ex Kanye West Dresses His Women To Be Desired By Other Men

Amber Rose recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, where she candidly discussed her ex-boyfriend Kanye West and his current wife, Bianca Censori.

Rose asserted that West deliberately dresses Censori in revealing outfits, a pattern she claims he followed with her and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as well, suggesting that he enjoys the attention it garners from other men.

During the podcast, Rose didn’t mince words when addressing concerns about West’s alleged controlling tendencies over his partners’ appearances. When Sharpe inquired about Censori’s provocative fashion choices, asking, “Is she choosing those outfits, or is Kanye picking them for her?”

Rose chuckled and responded, “Oh, Kanye’s definitely behind it. He did the same with me and Kim. That’s just his style.”

Curious, Sharpe pressed further, “Why does he want—obviously, you’re a striking woman with a great figure—what’s his deal with showing off ‘my woman’ to the world?”

Rose replied, “He gets a kick out of knowing other guys are lusting after his partner. That’s his thing—he loves it when men are drooling over whoever he’s with.”

Sharpe, taken aback, mused, “I mean, I’d hope someone else finds my partner attractive too. If I’m the only one who does, I’d start questioning my choices.”

Rose laughed in agreement, “Exactly.” Sharpe struggled to articulate a follow-up, stammering, “But to actually… wow…” Rose jumped in, “Yeah, he wants all his buddies to be into his girlfriend. He loves it when his wife or girlfriend walks in and turns every head—she’s got to be the most coveted woman there.” Sharpe summed it up, “The hottest one in the room.” Rose nodded, “That’s what drives him, yeah.”

Rose has previously spoken about West’s influence on her own style.

In a March 2024 episode of ‘Just B with Bethenny Frankel,’ she reflected on how West shaped her public image during their relationship, which began in 2008.

“I’ve always been pretty conservative,” she shared. “But when I got with him, he transformed me into this ultra-sexy persona once I hit the spotlight.”

She explained that being young and new to fame, she went along with West’s vision despite her reservations.

“It was my first high-profile romance, and he’s so into fashion—he always pushed me to dress provocatively,” she said.

Even after their split in 2010, Rose found herself stuck with that “sexy” label, feeling boxed into a persona that wasn’t entirely her own.