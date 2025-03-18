‘Amend it or I’m going to war’ – Kanye West, Kim fight over song featuring North West and Diddy

Kanye West has once again stirred the music scene with his latest release, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.” The track, unveiled on March 15 via X, features an eclectic mix of voices, including his 11-year-old daughter North, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Combs’ 26-year-old son, King.

Adding a fresh touch to the track is Jasmine Williams, a rising Yeezy talent from Chicago. The song kicks off with a nostalgic phone conversation between West and Combs, as reported by PEOPLE.

“I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man,” the man believed to be Combs can be heard saying in the conversation. “Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call them.”

“Absolutely, I love you so much man,” West replies. “You raised me. Even when I ain’t know you, know what I’m saying?”

Among other lyrics in the song, North can be heard rapping: “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

In a now-deleted post, West revealed text messages from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who claimed she had trademarked their daughter North’s name to prevent the release of West’s latest track, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.”

“I’m never speaking with you again,” West told his ex-wife in the text conversation, per the outlet.

“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kardashian, 44, continued. “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!”

The outlet reported that Kardashian also claimed that she and West had an agreement to trademark all of their children’s names when they were born “so no one else would [use] them.”

“Amend it or I’m going to war,” West replied. “And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

West has publicly defended Combs, who is currently jailed and awaiting trial for alleged federal sex crimes. In a series of posts on February 6, West claimed authorities were “trying to make an example out of Puff” while making anti-Semitic remarks, including praise for Adolf Hitler.

Combs, indicted in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, has pleaded not guilty. Denied bail, he is set to face trial in May.