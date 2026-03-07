🚨 Breaking News : America Can’t Keep Up: Ukraine Devoured A Year’s Worth Of Patriot Missiles In 4 Months





In just four months this past winter, Ukraine fired approximately 700 Patriot interceptor missiles to defend its skies against Russian attacks. That is the entire annual production capacity of the United States.





EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius sounded the alarm during an emergency “Missile Tour” across Europe, warning that Ukraine needs over 2,000 Patriot missiles per year to survive — nearly three times what America can manufacture.





The crisis doesn’t stop there. During recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, roughly 800 Patriot missiles were expended in just THREE DAYS more than Ukraine used all winter raising fears the supply chain is collapsing under simultaneous global demand.





Europe produces zero Patriot missiles. America is already maxed out. And Russia is not slowing down.





The numbers don’t lie the West is burning through its air defense arsenal faster than it can replace it.



📌 Sources: Euronews, Ukrainska Pravda, EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius statement — March 6, 2026