“America is the Most Dangerous” – Rapper DDG Slams Western Propaganda on Nigeria





American hip-hop artist Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., known professionally as DDG, has dismissed Western media depictions of Nigeria as “fake” and misleading.





Safety Comparison



Currently enjoying a holiday in Lagos, the rapper argued that contrary to the scary narratives often pushed by Western outlets, Nigeria is significantly safer than his home country. He specifically highlighted the difference in gun culture and organized crime, urging foreigners to visit and judge for themselves.





He stated:



“I honestly think America is the most dangerous country. I don’t think Nigeria is as dangerous as America – nowhere near.



“No doubt, there is insecurity in Nigeria. But gun violence and gangsterism is not common in Nigeria as in America. So, if anybody is thinking about coming to Nigeria, pull up.”





Debunking Food Myths



DDG also addressed the health warnings he received prior to his trip. He revealed that he was cautioned that Nigerian food was unhealthy and was advised to boil water before drinking. However, he debunked these claims, noting that he found the local cuisine particularly Jollof rice to be very healthy.



