AMERICA & ISRAEL JUST VOTED THAT ENSLAVING 13 MILLION AFRICANS WAS NOT THE WORLD’S GREATEST CRIME — BUT AFRICANS ARE DYING DEFENDING THEM IN THE COURT OF OPINION





Let this hit you hard, Africa.



Yesterday at the United Nations, 123 countries voted YES to declaring the Transatlantic Slave Trade the kidnapping, branding, and brutal enslavement of over 13 million Africans as the GRAVEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY in world history.





America  said NO.

Israel  said NO.



The US representative stood at the UN podium and called the resolution “highly problematic” refusing to recognise any legal responsibility for a system that tore an entire continent apart for 400 years.



Israel without hesitation voted alongside them.





NOW PAUSE.



Every single day on African social media, Africans are passionately defending Israel in the ongoing Middle East war. Fighting in comment sections.





Arguing with their own brothers and sisters. Some even calling African pro-Palestinian voices traitors.



And THIS is what Israel just did at the United Nations.





They looked the world in the eye and said the suffering of YOUR great-grandparents the ones who were chained, shipped across oceans, worked to death, and stripped of everything does NOT rank as history’s greatest crime.





Not the greatest. That’s their official position. That is on the record FOREVER.



Africa, you cannot keep dying on hills for nations that don’t even respect your history.





You cannot keep defending people who just told the entire world that your ancestors’ pain was NOT the worst thing humanity ever did.



123 nations stood with Africa.



America and Israel stood against us. The receipts don’t lie.





African Hype Media does not condone violence against any civilian.



If you have been defending America or Israel during this ongoing war after seeing this UN vote, what do you say now? Africa needs to hear from you.





African hype media