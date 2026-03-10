America Pulls Key Missile Defenses from South Korea to Fight Iran



The United States is dismantling and shipping out parts of its THAAD and Patriot missile defense systems from South Korea to the Middle East. The move supports America’s war effort against Iran, where interceptor stocks have been depleted by heavy fighting and Iranian missile barrages.





Photos from Yonhap News show U.S. personnel at a South Korean base taking down launchers and components for redeployment. Reports from Reuters, The Washington Post, and Chosun Ilbo confirm the shift, driven by urgent needs to protect U.S. forces and allies facing ballistic and drone threats.





South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated Seoul can still deter North Korea without these systems, citing strong domestic defenses and higher military spending. He expressed opposition to the redeployment but admitted South Korea cannot block U.S. decisions.





Critics warn the pullout risks emboldening Pyongyang at a time when American commitments in Asia appear stretched thin. The Pentagon prioritizes the Middle East crisis, leaving allies to question long-term reliability.



HT UK REPORT