America Sends Third Carrier Strike Group to Crush Iranian Threats



President Trump’s bold deterrence is paying off. The USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is surging to the eastern Mediterranean, becoming the third major U.S. carrier force in the Middle East as American forces hammer Iran in the ongoing conflict.





This deployment adds massive firepower against Houthi terrorists in Yemen and bolsters defenses across the region. Guided-missile destroyers stand ready to unleash precision strikes, while the Navy’s overwhelming presence has already crippled enemy capabilities—sinking over 30 Iranian vessels, including a key drone carrier, and slashing ballistic missile attacks by 90%.





Shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz has plunged 94% since hostilities erupted, but a $20 billion U.S. reinsurance program is restarting critical oil flows and keeping global markets stable.





With USS Gerald R. Ford in the Red Sea and USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, this third carrier—fresh from final exercises off Cape Hatteras—shows America’s resolve under Trump: we project strength, protect allies, and dominate threats. No retreat, no weakness—just decisive action to end the regime’s aggression.