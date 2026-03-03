America Strikes Back: 2 Million Barrels of Chinese Oil Vanish Overnight



The petrodollar just sent a very clear message.





Recent U.S.-Israeli military operations have knocked out roughly 2 million barrels per day of oil flows that were almost entirely feeding China’s economy.



– Iran was shipping ~1.6 million bpd, with 90% headed straight to China.

– Venezuela was sending ~0.4 million bpd, with 70% landing in Chinese refineries.





That’s no coincidence. These were Beijing’s discounted, sanction-dodging lifelines. Now they’re gone.



The result? Global oil prices have already jumped 10-15% in the opening days of March 2026, with Brent briefly touching $80+ and WTI surging past $70. Markets are pricing in the risk — and the leverage.





This isn’t random chaos; it’s enforcement. The petrodollar system — where the world prices oil in dollars — gives the United States unmatched power to punish regimes that try to trade outside it or fund adversaries. Step out of line, and Washington (and its allies) can choke your supply lines.





China has buffers: massive strategic reserves (covering 90+ days of imports) and Russian pipeline volumes. But replacing 2 million bpd of cheap crude isn’t painless. Beijing will pay more — potentially hundreds of billions extra — bidding against everyone else on the open market.





Meanwhile, U.S. shale producers smile. Higher prices mean higher margins, more drilling, and stronger energy independence. American energy workers win. Asian allies like Japan and South Korea? They face sticker shock at the pump and in factories.





The bottom line is brutal and simple: the petrodollar does not forgive. Challenge the system, and the system hits back — hard.



Freedom isn’t free. Neither is oil.



HT PETER ST ONGE