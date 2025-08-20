American actor D.L. Hughley reveals why he prefers older, menopausal women to younger women

D.L. Hughley has explained why he prefers older women to younger women.

The American actor and comedian explained that women who are past the age of menopause are his preference.

Speaking during an interview, he said he does not understand older men’s fascination with younger women.

He said: “I’ve never understood the fascination with young girls. Like, I like old, bros. If you got a period, I aint f**king with you, period.

“Let me tell you something, I like stretch marks and hot flashes.”

