American designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at age 102

Recognized for her unique style, characterized by cropped white hair, oversized glasses, vibrant lipstick, and chunky beads, the self-proclaimed “geriatric starlet” left an indelible mark on the fashion world.

During the 1980s and 90s, Apfel reached the pinnacle of her fame, becoming a fixture at Paris fashion shows for over fifty years.

Notably, she catered to a clientele of esteemed celebrities, including Greta Garbo and Estée Lauder.

Her passing was shared with her nearly three million Instagram followers through a post featuring Apfel adorned in her iconic oversized round glasses, marking the end of an era in fashion.

Iris Apfel was aged 97 when she signed a modelling contract with global agency IMG Models, who also represent Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss

US designer Tommy Hilfiger was among those to pay tribute as he praised Apfel as an “innovator and leader” in the world of textiles and style, who “will go down in history”.

“Iris Apfel has become a world-famous fashion icon because of her incredible talent not only as an artist, but as an influencer,” he said.

“She has had an amazing effect on so many people with her huge heart and magic touch with everyone she meets.”

Throughout her illustrious career, Apfel co-founded the international textile manufacturing company Old World Weavers in 1950 alongside her husband, Carl, who passed away at the age of 100 in 2015.

US singer Lenny Kravitz and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham were among those who paid tribute to her legacy.

Born into a Jewish family in New York in 1921, Apfel initially pursued studies in art history, later specializing in interior design, with a particular focus on textiles.

Image caption,Jean Paul Gaultier and Iris Apfel in New York City in September 2006

For decades, she made significant contributions as an interior designer, including involvement in restoration projects at the White House. However, it was in her 80s that she emerged as a trendsetter, and remarkably, she pursued a professional modeling career at the age of 97.

‘A kaleidoscope of colour’

Apfel’s agent Lori Sale said working alongside her was “the honour of a lifetime”.

“I will miss her daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: ‘What have you got for me today?’ Testament to her insatiable desire to work,” Ms Sale said.

“She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a unique lens – one adorned with giant, distinctive spectacles that sat atop her nose.

“Through those lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of colour, a canvas of patterns and prints.

“Her artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary and her ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was nothing short of magical.”

In 2014, she was the subject of a documentary, Iris, made by acclaimed director Albert Maysles.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight in 2015, she said she thought “dressing up should be fun” and was a “chance to play”.

“It’s part of my life because I’m a creative person and I think other people should indulge in a bit of creativity,” she said.

Asked what she thought of the idea of age-appropriate dress, she said that “if you can pull it off, it’s appropriate”.