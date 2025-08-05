An American man has avoided jail time after being caught scamming three women by marrying them at the same time.

Henry Betsey Jr., 50, was sentenced to two years’ probation after he pleaded “no contest” to felony bigamy in May, ABC Action News reported.

Betsey married his first wife, Tonya Betsey, in November 2020 at the Jacksonville courthouse after meeting her on Tinder.

Two years later, Betsey married Brandy, whom he met on the dating app Stir, on Feb. 22, 2022, in Manatee County.

Months later, a third woman, Michele Narens, met Betsey on the dating website Match.com, and tied the knot at a courthouse in Hernando County on Nov. 23, 2022, after only knowing each other for three weeks, she told ABC Action News in May.

“He said all the right things,” Brandy said. “He took each one of us to a county over to get married.”

For months, the marriage swindler was living a triple life, married to three different women each of whom was unaware of the others.

His ways wouldn’t be brought to light until his first wife, Tonya, began to search for her husband’s name in county court records and made the shocking discovery that he had marriage licenses to two other women.

“I just started county by county, putting in his name. And that’s when I came up with the marriage to Michele and the marriage to Brandy,” Tonya told the outlet.



Tonya then found Michele online and messaged her with the startling findings.

“She found me and she messaged me, and I had no idea that she was actually still married to him,” Michele said.

Michele contacted law enforcement about Betsey’s actions, resulting in his arrest for felony bigamy at his residence in Seminole County last year.

The women believe that Betsey married them for money. Brandy shared that on the day they got married, he told her they needed “to make your bank account a joint bank account.”

The women also slammed the counties in Florida for not communicating effectively enough to prevent him from getting married repeatedly.

“If the counties did talk, it would have saved me a lot of heartache, a lot of money, a lot of stress,” Tonya told the outlet. “There are no safeguards, and I feel like that’s part of where the system failed,” Michele said.

Michele and Tonya said they obtained domestic violence orders from judges after Betsey became abusive, and they were able to escape their marriages.

Brandy told the outlet she kicked Henry out of her house after just five days of marriage.

While appearing in court last Thursday, Betsey apologized for marrying the women at the same time.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the ladies, and I want to apologize to the court administration and to my family and friends that had to be involved in this. Because ultimately this is something that I didn’t wish to be part of,” he said during court.

Michele, who was present for his sentencing, said she isn’t buying his apology.

“Do I think that he has any remorse? Absolutely not,” she told the outlet.

Along with his sentence of two years’ probation, Judge Charles B. Merritt Jr. ordered Betsey to perform 100 hours of community service, to complete a mental health evaluation, and to stay off social media and dating websites.