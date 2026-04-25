American millionaire big game hunter gets trampled to death by elephants while hunting rare antelope in Africa!



In one of the most on-the-nose eff around and find out incidents you could possibly describe, California vineyard tycoon Ernie Dosio was out hunting antelope in Gabon when he startled a herd of elephants with a calf, who correctly saw him as a threat and trampled him.





Dosio was an avid hunter and had filled his home with trophies of all the endangered animals he bravely murdered with a high-powered rifle from a safe distance away.





The elephants will not have a chance to mount him in their living room, however, as the government of Gabon is arranging the transfer of his remains back to the United States.





It’s so sickening to see the wealthy frolic around the world, killing whatever they want while whitewashing it as “conservation” just so they can make themselves feel like a proud caveman in a house filled with grotesque monuments to man’s inadequacy complex.





The American millionaire has a hard time understanding that their wealth can’t protect them from *everything.*