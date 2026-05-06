American Model, Amber Rose Criticizes Modern Dating Culture, Says Women Shouldn’t Judge Men By How Much They Spend

American celebrity, Amber Rose has expressed her concerns regarding the escalating costs associated with romantic outings, suggesting that modern dating culture has become excessively pricey.

During an appearance on the Ball in the Family podcast, Rose conveyed her indifference to the location of dates but lamented the current trend of costly excursions, which she believes is ‘spoiling’ the experience.

Her sentiments coincide with the growing phenomenon of ‘dateflation,’ where the average expenditure for a first date is estimated to range between $200 and $300.

In discussing dating culture, Rose posited that the pressure surrounding expensive outings may be overstated, given that many relationships do not necessitate substantial spending to establish meaningful connections.

Furthermore, she highlighted broader dating dynamics, noting that although men still cover date costs in approximately 82% of cases, a growing proportion of women, specifically between 30% and 46%, now prefer splitting bills.

According to Rose, this shift is often motivated by a desire to circumvent ‘transactional dynamics,’ alleviate pressure, and eschew ostentatious experiences.